A new attraction is now open at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

Dino Off Road Adventures is a revamped version of the classic Chaparral Antique cars that originally debuted at the park in 1962.

Riders will encounter 15 life-size dinosaur animatronics, including a T-Rex, velociraptors and a stegasaurus.

The 1,470-foot track is located in the Texas section of the park.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The ride opened to the public on June 15.