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Silver Alert: Officials seek 75-year-old man last seen in DeSoto

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Published  April 25, 2026 1:10pm CDT
DeSoto
FOX 4
article

Paul Fairchild

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert is active for a missing 75-year-old man in DeSoto.
    • Paul Fairchild was last seen around midnight wearing gray clothing.
    • Police urge anyone with information to call DeSoto PD.

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto police are looking for a missing man last seen around midnight Saturday.

DeSoto Silver Alert

What we know:

Paul Fairchild, 75, of DeSoto, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of York Dr., the Silver Alert from Texas DPS says. 

Fairchild is described as a white man with brown eyes, about 5'8" and 175 pounds, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants. 

What you can do:

If you see Fairchild or have helpful information, contact the DeSoto Police Department at (972) 223-6111.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Texas DPS.

DeSotoMissing Persons