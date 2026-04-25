Silver Alert: Officials seek 75-year-old man last seen in DeSoto

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The Brief A Silver Alert is active for a missing 75-year-old man in DeSoto. Paul Fairchild was last seen around midnight wearing gray clothing. Police urge anyone with information to call DeSoto PD.



DeSoto police are looking for a missing man last seen around midnight Saturday.

DeSoto Silver Alert

What we know:

Paul Fairchild, 75, of DeSoto, was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of York Dr., the Silver Alert from Texas DPS says.

Fairchild is described as a white man with brown eyes, about 5'8" and 175 pounds, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

What you can do:

If you see Fairchild or have helpful information, contact the DeSoto Police Department at (972) 223-6111.