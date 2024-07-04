South Padre Island shark attacks injure 4, officials say

Four people were injured in shark attacks on South Padre Island on the Fourth of July.

Two of the injured were from people bitten by the sharks, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The city says one of the victims had a "severe shark bite" to the leg.

The other two people were hurt in the "encounter" with the sharks, but not seriously injured.

Both of the people who were bitten were taken to the hospital.

The South Padre Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and Department of Public Safety deputies responded to the beach.

The South Padre Island fire chief says shark attacks in the area are unprecedented.

"The shark was located at the south end of the island and was pushed out to deeper water. This is a very rare occurrence that happened on the beaches of South Padre. No further sightings or encounters in the last few hours, but we'll maintain vigilance," said Chief Jim Pigg.

The fire chief says after the attacks, lifeguards on the beach were encouraging people to stay out of the water or at least only go in knee-deep.

Officials used helicopters and drones to patrol the area.

