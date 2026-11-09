North Texas man killed in Port Bolivar crash involving motorcycles

article

The Brief One person was killed, and three people were hospitalized following a Friday morning crash on Highway 87. The person killed was identified as a 25-year-old man from a city near Dallas. Officials say they are not expecting criminal charges to be filed at this time.



Galveston County authorities shared new details on Friday's crash in Port Bolivar that killed one person and had three others hospitalized.

Update on fatal Port Bolivar crash

The backstory:

The crash was reported Friday morning near the intersection of SH-87 and TX Loop 108.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the crash involved four motorcycles.

Authorities confirmed that one person was deceased at the scene. Three other people were flown out of the crash scene for emergency treatment.

What we know:

On Sunday, the sheriff's office identified the deceased individual as 25-year-old Michael Johnson from Cedar Hill, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Dallas.

The three people who were injured are said to be a 71-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, and another 25-year-old man. All three are expected to recover.

Officials say they are not expecting criminal charges to be filed at this time. The crash is still being investigated.

What we don't know:

Details on how the crash happened are not available.