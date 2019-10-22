Several Dallas, Richardson schools remain closed Tuesday

Power outages and tornado damage means another day of no classes for students at several Dallas and Richardson schools.

The Dallas Independent School District said Cigarroa Elementary, Burnet Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle and Walnut Hill Elementary remain closed because they are unsafe for students after being hit by an EF-3 tornado Sunday night.

Dealey Montessori, Franklin Middle, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Joe May Elementary and Francisco Medrano Middle are closed Tuesday because of power outages.

Additionally, six schools in the Richardson school district are closed Tuesday because they are still without power. They include: Audelia Creek Elementary, Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, Dover Elementary, Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet, Richland Elementary and Stults Road Elementary.

Richardson ISD said it’s not yet clear when power will be restored to those neighborhoods.

All other Richardson ISD schools are open.

All classes are back on in all Garland schools.

Students past and present said Walnut Hill Elementary, Cary Middle and Thomas Jefferson High School are almost unrecognizable now. Walnut Hill and Cary appear to be a total loss and will need to be rebuilt.

“Many memories of going to school at Cary and TJ and it’s devastating,” said Tim Winker, a former student. “It just looks like a war zone.”

“Walnut Hill Elementary has such a rich history. I could see as I was looking at that building. There are some kids that are going to be traumatized by that building. We have alerted our counseling department that we need to be there,” said Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

Students from Walnut Hill will be moved to Tom Field Elementary, a campus that was closed last year. Dr. Hinojosa said that will likely be their location for the next year and a half. The change takes effect on Wednesday.

Students and staff from Cary Middle School will be split between Medrano Middle and Franklin Middle, depending on where the students live. School officials will be notifying students and parents to let them know which school they will need to report to on Wednesday.

Thomas Jefferson High School also received heavy damage, but not as much as the other schools. A structural engineer will have to determine if the campus can be salvaged or if it will be a total loss. If Thomas Jefferson is structurally sound, it could reopen as soon as next August.

In the meantime, students from Thomas Jefferson will have to report to the recently closed Thomas Edison High School in West Dallas beginning on Wednesday.

Students at Pershing, Cigarroa and Burnet Elementary schools will meet at Loos Field House starting Wednesday. The damage to their buildings is still being assessed.

The cost of the damages is not yet clear but the superintendent said the district has $600 million saved that will help.