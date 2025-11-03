Semitruck crash shuts down Southbound North South Freeway in Fort Worth overnight

article

The Brief All southbound lanes of the North South Freeway near downtown Fort Worth were closed for several hours early Monday morning following a serious crash. A sedan struck a semitrailer around 3:30 a.m., making the truck immobile and requiring police to shut down the freeway south of Pharr Street. Three lanes have since reopened, but emergency crews remain on the scene.



All southbound lanes of the North South Freeway near downtown Fort Worth were closed for several hours early Monday after a sedan struck an 18-wheeler.

What we know:

Police reported the major crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., south of Pharr Street. The crash made the truck immobile, requiring the full closure of the freeway.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, three lanes had reopened, but police and emergency crews remained on the scene to investigate the accident. No arrests were immediately reported.