Semitruck crash shuts down Southbound North South Freeway in Fort Worth overnight
FORT WORTH, Texas - All southbound lanes of the North South Freeway near downtown Fort Worth were closed for several hours early Monday after a sedan struck an 18-wheeler.
What we know:
Police reported the major crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., south of Pharr Street. The crash made the truck immobile, requiring the full closure of the freeway.
The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 7 a.m. Monday, three lanes had reopened, but police and emergency crews remained on the scene to investigate the accident. No arrests were immediately reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.