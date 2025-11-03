Expand / Collapse search

Semitruck crash shuts down Southbound North South Freeway in Fort Worth overnight

Published  November 3, 2025 6:56am CST
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • All southbound lanes of the North South Freeway near downtown Fort Worth were closed for several hours early Monday morning following a serious crash.
    • A sedan struck a semitrailer around 3:30 a.m., making the truck immobile and requiring police to shut down the freeway south of Pharr Street.
    • Three lanes have since reopened, but emergency crews remain on the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas - All southbound lanes of the North South Freeway near downtown Fort Worth were closed for several hours early Monday after a sedan struck an 18-wheeler.

What we know:

Police reported the major crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., south of Pharr Street. The crash made the truck immobile, requiring the full closure of the freeway.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, three lanes had reopened, but police and emergency crews remained on the scene to investigate the accident. No arrests were immediately reported.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.

