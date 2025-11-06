Second arrest made in deadly Fort Worth nightclub gang-related shooting

article

The Brief A second suspect, Jason Nash, has been arrested in connection with the deadly gang-related shooting that occurred in Fort Worth's West 7th Entertainment District on October 5. Nash faces charges including murder, evading arrest, and tampering with evidence, following a police operation to track him down in South Fort Worth. One person, 31-year-old Patrique Allen, died and five others were injured in the incident, which investigators believe was gang-related.



A second murder suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured in a shooting in the West 7th Entertainment District in Fort Worth on Oct. 5.

West 7th Entertainment District Shooting

The backstory:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, near West 7th Street, around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. First responders found 31-year-old Patrique Allen inside a nightclub with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was dead when officers arrived.

Five other shooting victims were taken by ambulance and private vehicles to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Investigators determined that multiple suspects fired handguns, striking the victims. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Related article

Arrests in deadly Fort Worth shooting

The Latest:

According to Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia, 22-year-old Jason Nash was "tracked down" on Wednesday by the Forth Worth Police Intel, Fugitive, G.H.O.S.T. and Direct Response Unit in South Fort Worth.

He is facing charges of murder, evading arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. A bond for Nash has not been set.

Akrell Ross, 20 (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

On Oct. 9, 20-year-old Akrell Ross was identified as one of the suspects in the deadly shooting. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting. He is no longer listed on the Tarrant County Jail roster.

Ross was found in the 5400 block of Huffines Blvd. He allegedly refused to exit the home, prompting a SWAT response. Negotiators were able to persuade Ross to surrender peacefully. He walked out of the home voluntarily and no injuries were reported.