Search continues for missing man at Eagle Mountain Lake

The Brief A search is underway for a 50-year-old man who went missing on Eagle Mountain Lake on Saturday afternoon. The man went missing after a nearby boater rescued his two children, who were found screaming for help in the water. The Tarrant Regional Water District and other agencies are searching for the man, but officials have not yet released what happened to the watercraft or the cause of the incident.



Emergency crews are still searching for a 50-year-old man who went missing on Saturday afternoon at Eagle Mountain Lake.

Man missing at Eagle Mountain Lake

What we know:

The Tarrant Regional Water District received a call around 5 p.m. about two children floating in the water and screaming for help. A nearby boater rescued the children and reported the incident.

The TRWD Law Enforcement Division responded, secured the children and began investigating.

They learned the children were in a small watercraft with their father.

Their father has not been located and is considered missing.

The children were found in the southeastern portion of the lake, near the dam, and near the Lake Country Marina.

TRWD Police Officers are searching for the missing man with assistance from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Fort Worth Police Department and Eagle Mountain Fire Department.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what kind of watercraft the man and his children were in, or what happened. The man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.