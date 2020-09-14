Expand / Collapse search

Schools reopen for in-person learning in Mesquite

Mesquite ISD welcomes back students, Krum ISD shuts down

Some North Texas students are being sent back home because of new COVID-19 cases. Others will be in the classroom for the first time this school year. FOX 4's Shannon Murray explains.

MESQUITE, Texas - Mesquite ISD east of Dallas welcomes back students on campuses Monday.

School began four weeks ago for students but was online only.

Those who want to continue remote learning can do so. Students can also now attend classes in person.

The district said parents and guardians are responsible for screening their children daily.

Some of the plans in place to keep students safe include one-way hallways and stairways, more entry and exit options and staggered meal times with spaced seating.