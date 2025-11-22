Santa rings in holiday season with Vitruvian Lights in Addison

article

The Brief Santa and families kicked off the holiday season at Addison’s Vitruvian Park as lights illuminated Saturday night. Rain cleared just in time for the festivities, though more wet weather is expected Sunday into Monday. The light display runs daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through January 1 for those wanting to visit.



The big man himself is taking a small break from making his list and checking it twice to visit Vitruvian Park in Addison to ring the holiday season.

Addison Vitruvian Park Lights

The rain took a small break as well Saturday as FOX 4 visited the winter wonderland.

"I was looking at the weather every single day and was so fortunate that rain could stop early enough to make sure that we could turn the lights on," said EDR special events director Jessica Vetrano.

But Christmas cheer isn't the only thing Santa is bringing.

"We got a little bit of a chill. We got some jackets on today. The crisp chill is in the air," said Aubrie Besselancee, a mom at the event.

"Perfect weather for a Texas Christmas," said Morgan Brown.

Vitruvian Lights

Cold rain set to move in

North Texas is prepping for heavy rain late Sunday into Monday.

"That is one thing that I know. I always put our information if it rains, it could affect the functionality of the lights. We just have to wait long enough for everything to dry out," said Vetrano.

In the meantime, Santa and dozens of his littlest elves are enjoying a winter wonderland before Jack Frost and the rain return.

"Thankfully, the rain held out and the weather is perfect. We’re here enjoying the lights and the music," Besselancee said.

"Yeah, it would’ve been really difficult with rain, so we’re happy that we got the weather that we got today," Brown said.

What's next:

Already making plans to stay warm and dry.

After we burn off some energy here, tomorrow, right across the street in control," said Besselancee. "We’re gonna be ready for hot chocolate tomorrow, maybe some Grinch."

If you want to catch the lights, they're in every day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 1.