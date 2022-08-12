Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in New York

article

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

According to New York State Police, a man stormed the stage and attacked Rushdie and a person interviewing him. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.

Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

He was airlifted to a local hospital; his condition was not known as of 12 p.m.

Author Carl LeVan said on Twitter that he witnessed the attack.

"Just witnessed the horrific assassination attempt on #SalmanRushdie's life," he said. "He was stabbed multiple times before attacker was subdued by security. Some intrepid members of audience went on stage."

Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.

Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel "Midnight’s Children," but his name became known around the world after "The Satanic Verses."

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.