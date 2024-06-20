Sabrina Carpenter coming to Dallas on 'Short N' Sweet Tour'

article

Breakout pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Dallas later this year.

Carpenter announced her "Short n' Sweet Tour" on Thursday morning.

The tour includes a stop at the American Airlines Center on October 30.

She will also be at the Moody Center in Austin on October 28.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28.

The ‘Espresso’ singer also has a place for fans to register for early access to tickets on her website.

Presales start on June 25 at 10 a.m.

Sabrina Carpenter Tour