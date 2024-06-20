Sabrina Carpenter coming to Dallas on 'Short N' Sweet Tour'
article
DALLAS - Breakout pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Dallas later this year.
Carpenter announced her "Short n' Sweet Tour" on Thursday morning.
The tour includes a stop at the American Airlines Center on October 30.
She will also be at the Moody Center in Austin on October 28.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28.
The ‘Espresso’ singer also has a place for fans to register for early access to tickets on her website.
Presales start on June 25 at 10 a.m.
Sabrina Carpenter Tour
- 09.23.24 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- 09.25.24 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
- 09.26.24 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- 09.29.24 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- 10.2.24 Hartford, CT - XL Center
- 10.3.24 Boston, MA - TD Garden
- 10.5.24 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- 10.8.24 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- 10.11.24 Montreal, QC - Centre Ball
- 10.13.24 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 10.14.24 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- 10.16.24 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- 10.17.24 Saint Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
- 10.19.24 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- 10.20.24 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- 10.22.24 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 10.24.24 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- 10.25.24 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- 10.28.24 Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 10.30.24 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- 11.1.24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- 11.2.24 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- 11.4.24 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
- 11.6.24 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- 11.7.24 Portland, OR - Moda Center
- 11.9.24 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- 11.10.24 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- 11.13.24 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- 11.15.24 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena