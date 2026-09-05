Ross Fire survivors reopen canoe rental business under family’s historic tree

The Brief Rochelle’s Canoe Rental has reopened from a donated RV under its original historic tree less than two weeks after being destroyed by the Ross Fire. The massive Ross Fire has burned over 90,000 acres and remains only 44% contained as of Saturday. Community members and a local teacher are rallying behind the family with fundraisers and hundreds of support messages to help them rebuild.



Less than two weeks after the Ross Fire burned through this business, this family is refusing to let it stop.

What we know:

The Ross Fire burned down Rochelle’s Canoe Rental, taking the office, its repair shop, the shirts and hats it sold, but not the customers.

"So, we have gotten over 300 emails and texts from our customers alone," business owner, Buddy Rochelle said.

"They sure call us. They said, ‘Hey, Labor Day weekend. We want to come out and do something.’"

Someone donated an RV to Buddy Rochelle. So, he parked it under a tree and reopened.

"Yeah, we’ve been operating since this morning," Rochelle said.

And this isn’t just any tree, it’s the same one Rochelle’s grandfather started the canoe business under back in 1969. While the family has owned this land by the Brazos River since 1928, the Ross Fire is forcing them to start over.

The Ross Fire burned more than 90,000 acres and as of Saturday, only 44% of it was contained.

What they're saying:

"Smoke. Yeah, we have hot. We chased hot spots for five days here," Rochelle said.

"You sleep with one eye open," Rochelle said.

The Rochelles are getting a boost from their grandson’s teacher, who created this shirt and is selling it to raise money.

"I didn’t put a price. I just put whatever you can donate, and some people paid $7. Some people paid $200," teacher Hayley Wehunt said.

She’s sold 200 so far, to customers as far away as Colorado.

Dig deeper:

"I got my husband working on him as a printer, and I’m working during the day as a teacher, and he’s able to work at home some. And so I’m like, hey, I need you to print. Just keep printing," Wehunt said.

"Well, we just appreciate all the donations and everything that everybody’s done for us, and we’re gonna to try our best to get the ball rolling and get back up on our feet," Rochelle said.