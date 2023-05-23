62-year-old man found dead on ground in Red Bird area, police say

Dallas police are looking for information about the killing of a 62-year-old man in the city's Red Bird area.

Police say on Sunday, May 21 they responded to a call and found Robert Dunmeyer lying on the ground on Cleardale Drive.

Dunmeyer died from his injuries.

Police did not release any details about the circumstances around the injuries, but they did say the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police's Homicide Unit at 214-671-3690.