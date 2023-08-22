Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Hood County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Navarro County

Rihanna secretly gives birth to 2nd child earlier this month: report

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 11:40AM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Rihanna-and-ASAP-Rocky.jpg article

FILE-Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Rihanna has a new addition to her family. 

The superstar singer secretly gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, but his name has not been revealed, TMZ first reported. 

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy named RZA Athelston Mayers, back in 2022. 

RELATED: Rihanna returns to the stage triumphant - and pregnant - for Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February. 

The "Umbrella" singer’s baby bump was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show, setting off social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Her performance at the NFL’s big game was her first live event in seven years and her first since giving birth to RZA.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the couple have been together since 2020. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 