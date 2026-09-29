Richardson water main break impacts elementary school
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RICHARDSON, Texas - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Richardson near Yale Elementary School.
What we know:
The break happened on Tuesday morning on E. Collin Boulevard between Yale Boulevard and Elk Grove Drive.
Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to pump water out of a hole in the roadway so that repairs could be made.
Richardson officials said the break is causing temporary water outages impacting Yale Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhood.
What's next:
Emergency repairs should be complete by the end of the day, officials said.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Richardson and the SKY 4 helicopter.