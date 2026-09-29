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Richardson water main break impacts elementary school

By
FOX 4
Richardson
Published September 29, 2026 11:49 AM CDT
Published September 29, 2026 11:49 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A water main break occurred Tuesday morning on E. Collin Boulevard near Yale Elementary School in Richardson.
    • The incident has caused temporary water outages affecting the elementary school and the surrounding neighborhood.
    • Emergency repair crews are on site, with work expected to be completed by the end of the day.

RICHARDSON, Texas - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Richardson near Yale Elementary School.

What we know:

The break happened on Tuesday morning on E. Collin Boulevard between Yale Boulevard and Elk Grove Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to pump water out of a hole in the roadway so that repairs could be made.

Richardson officials said the break is causing temporary water outages impacting Yale Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhood.

What's next:

Emergency repairs should be complete by the end of the day, officials said.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Richardson and the SKY 4 helicopter.

Richardson