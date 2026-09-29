Richardson water main break impacts elementary school

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The Brief A water main break occurred Tuesday morning on E. Collin Boulevard near Yale Elementary School in Richardson. The incident has caused temporary water outages affecting the elementary school and the surrounding neighborhood. Emergency repair crews are on site, with work expected to be completed by the end of the day.



Crews are working to repair a water main break in Richardson near Yale Elementary School.

What we know:

The break happened on Tuesday morning on E. Collin Boulevard between Yale Boulevard and Elk Grove Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to pump water out of a hole in the roadway so that repairs could be made.

Richardson officials said the break is causing temporary water outages impacting Yale Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhood.

What's next:

Emergency repairs should be complete by the end of the day, officials said.