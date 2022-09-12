article

If you hear emergency sirens in Richardson this week do not panic.

The city of Richardson will be testing its 22 emergency sirens from Sept. 13 to 16.

The city's emergency siren vendor is conducting routine maintenance to make sure the sirens are in good working order.

Richardson's siren system was updated last fall to include new components and brighter flashing strobe lights were added in February.

The city says hearing the sirens during a non-testing event means that people should seek shelter indoors and wait for further information.