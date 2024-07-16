Richardson murder suspect arrested in Florida

article

A Richardson man was arrested in Florida last week after police linked him to the death of a missing person.

Police charged 43-year-old Ronald Martin with murder.

He’s accused of killing a 32-year-old Garland resident who was reported missing in June.

Police said the missing man was last seen in Martin’s apartment. And when officers searched the apartment, they found evidence of foul play.

Featured article

An arrest warrant was issued for Martin once the missing man’s body was discovered a few days later.

Martin turned himself in at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on July 8. He will be extradited to Dallas County soon.

Richardson police said they are still working to determine a motive for the murder.

The department did not release the victim’s name.