A creek in Richardson turned bright red over the weekend, and now we know why.

The City of Richardson shared photos of the red water in Floyd Branch Creek.

Creek on Sunday, Jan. 28 (Source: City of Richardson)

The city says the creek, located at Arapaho Road, near West Shore Dr., changed colors due to a spill of soap detergent at a nearby car wash.

The car wash discharged its main wastewater line after a blockage.

The city said detergent from the car wash is what turned the creek red.

Crews worked overnight using pumps and other specialized equipment to clean up the spill.

Creek on Sunday, Jan. 28 (Source: City of Richardson)

The City of Richardson says the detergent is non-hazardous and that crews have not seen any immediate impacts, though they are aware it could affect aquatic life in the creek.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been called about the incident.

The city said crews blocked the flow of creek water to prevent the spread of the soap and that more than 21,000 gallons of water were removed.

"While there could still be some residual visual evidence of the spill, impacts were minimized and the natural ecosystem and water quality is confirmed to meet safety standards," the city said in a post on Monday.

Creek on Monday, Jan. 29 (Source: City of Richardson)

The North Texas Wildlife Center says it has crews in the area to help any wildlife affected by the spill.