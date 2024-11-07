Renovation company upgrades disabled Grand Prairie veteran's bathroom

The Brief Manuel and Kristin Chavez were the recipients of the 7th Annual Expo Home Heroes program. Manual joined the U.S. Army in 2006. During one of his two deployments, he suffered several injuries and concussions. Kristin was stationed at Fort Knox for eight years. Expo Home has donated a renovation project to a military veteran. The selection process starts with nominations.



A disabled U.S. Army veteran and his wife are getting a big upgrade to their Grand Prairie home.

Military veterans and husband and wife Manuel and Kristin Chavez were excited for the big reveal of their complete master bath remodel.

"My disabilities are my shoulder, back and everything," Manuel said. "It was a small bath, and I’d turn sometimes and couldn’t fit in there."

"I think it’s amazing, the opportunity to have a remodel like this from companies locally serving the veterans in the community and appreciating what we’ve done for our country as well," Kristin said.

For the past seven years, Expo Home has donated a renovation project to a military veteran.

Manuel says one of his cousins suggested them.

"He said, ‘Hey, I know you need help.’ I have a disability. I’m 100% disabled. He said they give free showers, free renovations for veterans. And he put us in for I guess a lottery," he recalled.

"For us to be able to come in and turn that shower stall and closet area, take their bathtub out and turn it into a bigger shower stall for him, he’s going to have a lot more room to bathe," said Sarah McDaniel with Expo Home Improvement.

The husband and wife were both in the U.S. Army.

"Multiple injuries to my body, multiple concussions, things like that," Manuel said. "I was with the 101st and then 82nd Airborne. Both in Iraq."

Kristin was stationed at Fort Knox for eight years.

Manuel survived an IED vehicle explosion in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

They are inspired by the recognition.

Kristin and Manuel have four children. Two are current members of the military.