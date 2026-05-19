Rashee Rice jailed for probation violation after testing positive for THC

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The Brief Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was jailed Tuesday for 30 days after testing positive for THC, a direct violation of his probation terms. The probation stems from a 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas where Rice, driving 119 mph, triggered a six-vehicle collision and fled the scene. Rice was suspended by the NFL for six games in 2025 because of his legal troubles.



Football star Rashee Rice was thrown into jail this week for violating his probation by testing positive for THC, according to court records.

Rashee Rice THC

According to court documents, Rice was placed into custody on Tuesday and ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

The document states he had a positive marijuana test, which violates his probation after pleading guilty to a high-speed crash in Dallas in 2024.

Rice is expected to be jailed until June 16.

Guilty Plea

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former SMU football star pleaded guilty last July to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury.

In exchange, he was ordered to serve five years of probation and spend 30 days in the Dallas County jail.

He had already paid about $115,000 in restitution to the victims for their out-of-pocket medical bills.

High-Speed Dallas Crash

The crash happened on March 30, 2024, on U.S. Highway 75 North, also known as the North Central Expressway.

Authorities said Rice, driving a Lamborghini, and Theodore Knox, driving a Corvette, were engaged in a high-speed race on the highway. A lawsuit also alleges Rice and Knox had consumed alcohol before the crash.

Rice reportedly told police he lost control of the Lamborghini, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 indicates the Lamborghini SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 mph seconds before the collision, while Knox's Corvette was traveling 116 mph but slowed to 91 mph about a second before impact.

Police records state the two athletes, along with a group of passengers, pulled each other out of their vehicles. They were captured on video fleeing the scene with their belongings.

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Rice and Knox were initially charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Several of the victims also sued Rice and Knox for millions of dollars in damages because of their injuries and totaled vehicles.

Rashee Rice Football Career

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills and graduated from Richland High School. He played football at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2023.

He was a rookie wide receiver when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023. Then in 2024, he only played in four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Last season, he had 53 receptions with 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns. But his season was cut short by a six-game NFL suspension and then a concussion in Week 15.

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