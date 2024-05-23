Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:03 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County, Hill County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:54 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 5:30 PM CDT, Dallas County, Ellis County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:04 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Parker County, Hood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:26 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:24 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:12 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:10 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Rapper Sean Kingston arrested following raid at Florida mansion

By Tracy Wright
Updated  May 24, 2024 12:14am CDT
California
FOX News

Sean Kingston arrested in California

Sean Kingston got arrested in San Bernardino County after leading cops on a nationwide search for the "Beautiful Girls" singer.

Sean Kingston was arrested in California Thursday in connection to a raid at his Florida mansion earlier in the day.

"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital.

"According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, CA." 

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's Office and Davie Police SWAT members served search warrants at Kingston's Southwest Ranches mansion May 23, Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital.

Sean Kingston performs live on stage during

Sean Kingston performs live on stage during "Hot Summer Night" concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, was arrested earlier this morning at his home in South Florida.

"Following an investigation that began in the city of Dania Beach, this morning, May 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District detectives along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT, served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches," Codd said in a statement.

"As a result of the investigation, an adult female, Janice Turner, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges."

The department noted the investigation "is active and ongoing." 

Representatives for Kingston did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier in the day, Kingston posted on his Instagram stories, "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Kingston, whose full name is Kisean Paul Anderson, found fame in 2007 with his debut single, "Beautiful Girls." He's since collaborated with Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

In 2011, Kingston was involved in a near-fatal jet skiing accident in Miami after his watercraft crashed into a Miami Beach bridge. He reportedly had a broken jaw and a fractured wrist and had water in his lungs, resulting in a three-week hospital stay.

Following a three-month investigation, authorities concluded Kingston did not understand basic boating safety protocols. 

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.