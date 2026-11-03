Prosper fire sparked by lightning destroys family's house

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The Brief A North Texas family's home in Prosper was destroyed Monday night after a suspected lightning strike caused a massive fire. Two adults and two children escaped without injury, though the attic was fully engulfed before firefighters arrived. The home suffered extensive damage and is considered a total loss by Prosper Fire Rescue.



Storms that moved through North Texas on Monday night destroyed a family’s home in Prosper.

What we know:

Prosper Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 2600 block of Deep Valley Court around 11:30 p.m.

A lightning strike is believed to have hit the home about 30 minutes before the fire was reported.

The family initially didn’t realize there was a fire. So, by the time firefighters arrived, the attic was already fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, the two adults and two children made it out safely.

Their home suffered extensive damage and is considered a total loss.

What they're saying:

"While the loss of the home is certainly unfortunate, we are extremely thankful that the entire family escaped safely and no injuries were reported," Prosper Fire Rescue said.