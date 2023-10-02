Powerball winnings after taxes: How much a $1.04B jackpot winner would actually take home in Texas

Monday night's Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.04 billion dollars and plenty of people are rushing to get tickets.

That's the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game and the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history. If you beat the odds and match all six numbers you won't automatically become a billionaire.

Winners can choose to have their prize money paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, or in a lump sum.

If there is a single winner of the $1.04 billion jackpot, those who pick the cash option will receive an estimated $478.2 million.

Then there are the taxes. The IRS immediately takes 24% of all lottery winnings over $5,000, dropping the total to approximately $363,432,000 for a winner choosing the lump sum.

The winner will also likely owe more when they file their 2023 federal income taxes.

Texas is one of 10 states that does not tax lottery winnings at the state level.

Monday's drawing will be the 32nd straight drawing since the last jackpot winner.

Texas has seen two Powerball Grand Prize winners since joining the game in 2010.

If there is no jackpot winner in Monday's drawing, this Wednesday's drawing will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion, according to the Texas Lottery.