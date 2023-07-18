Powerball drawing: Lucky Texan wins $2M, jackpot climbs to $1B

There was no jackpot winner in Monday night's Powerball drawing, but someone in Texas did win big.

Someone who bought a ticket in Spring, Texas matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. With the Power Play they won $2 million before taxes.

There were also $2 million winners in Georgia and Arkansas.

Overall more than 231,000 tickets in Texas won something in Monday night's drawing, according to the Texas Lottery, so be sure you check you ticket before just throwing it away.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now worth an estimated $1 billion.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.