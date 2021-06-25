Portion of I-35W closed in Fort Worth, 1 flown from scene after apparent road rage shooting

article

Part of I-35W is shut down in Fort Worth as police investigate an apparent shooting on the interstate Friday afternoon.

The closure is in the northbound lanes of I-35W, near Heritage Trace Parkway.

Authorities have not released details about what happened yet, but SKY 4 was over the scene and got video of a person being loaded into a medical helicopter and flown to a hospital.

There are several vehicles, including one motorcycle, at the crime scene, but none appear to have any significant damage.

This is causing a backup in the northbound lanes.

No word on how long that portion of I-35W will be closed.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.