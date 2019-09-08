Police investigating cause of death for woman found dead in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are working to determine the cause of death for a female who was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to police, the body was found just after 3 a.m., in the 1500 block of Ederville Road S.

Responding officers found the female's body, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.