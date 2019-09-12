Police investigate after dog may have eaten marijuana at North Texas dog park

After getting reports that a dog had eaten marijuana at a dog park, Flower Mound police said they searched the park, but didn’t find any marijuana.

According to police, they received several reports that at least one dog may have ingested marijuana at the Hound Mound Dog Park.

The dog involved was treated at the vet. Its condition was not released.

A Flower Mound PD officer and K-9 Ares searched the park thoroughly Wednesday evening, and didn’t find any marijuana at the dog park.

While police were unable to confirm these reports, anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or Flower Mound PD’s 24-hour non-emergency line at 972-539-0525.