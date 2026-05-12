Police and FBI actively searching for 6-year-old Everman boy missing since 2022

The Brief FBI agents and local police are currently digging behind an Everman home to locate the remains of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, was captured in India and faces capital murder charges. But she was recently ruled incompetent to stand trial. While the search is confirmed to be linked to the missing boy, officials have not yet disclosed if new evidence led them back to this specific location.



Police and the FBI are searching behind a home in Everman for the remains of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

Everman Search

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What we know:

Images from SKY 4 show FBI agents digging and sift through the dirt outside a home in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive in Everman.

What we don't know:

While police have confirmed the search is linked to the little boy’s disappearance, it’s not yet clear if they received any new information regarding his remains.

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, is charged with capital murder for his disappearance

The 6-year-old was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

Noel Rodriguez Alvarez

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

Singh was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list and was captured in India in August.

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Last month, a Tarrant County judge determined that she was incompetent to stand trial and she was sent to a state mental facility.

Her hearing for the parental rights of her other children is not expected to happen until she can attend.

Her surviving children are now with family in the United States.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.