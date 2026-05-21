Dallas felon arrested after allegedly shooting 14-year-old inside vacant Pleasant Grove home

The Brief A 14-year-old is recovering after 66-year-old Victor Burnett allegedly opened fire on two teenagers inside a vacant Pleasant Grove home on Tuesday. Burnett was caught with a shotgun and a stolen pistol after a witness photographed his truck's license plate following the shooting. The home builder confirmed Burnett was contracted for security or mowing but did not clarify if he was authorized to protect the property.



A 14-year-old who lives in Pleasant Grove is at a children's hospital recovering after he was struck by a shotgun round.

The injured teen was shot about a quarter mile away from his home. Police say the teenager ran while bleeding in his home, where his family called 911 frantic to get him to a hospital.

Felon arrested after teen shot in Pleasant Grove

What we know:

66-year-ikd Victor Burnett is facing multiple aggravated assault charges and also unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

It's the latest in a lengthy arrest history for Burnett in Dallas County.

Burnett is accused of shooting two teens who were inside a vacant home in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was struck and ran back home on Godfrey Avenue. His 15-year-old friend took off in a different direction across the family's front porch, and was caught on RING video.

Witness photo and flock cameras lead to suspect

Dig deeper:

A second call to police came in from a witness, stating they saw Burnett with a shotgun getting into a green Dodge pick-up truck parked in the grass field.

This witness is key in the investigation, taking a picture of Burnett's license plate before he took off.



Flagged by a flock camera just a few miles away, Burnett was then taken into custody of Jim Miller Road.

Suspect claims teens were trespassing

What they're saying:

According to Burnett's arrest warrant affidavit, he told police, "juveniles were constantly breaking into vacant/unoccupied new-built homes."

The 15-year-old, who was not shot, admitted to police they were inside the vacant house and said, "Burnett entered the home, and then they heard a gunshot."

Thats when "they together jumped out of one of the windows of the bedrooms and ran together and that is when his friend was shot."

Relationship with Victor Burnett

What's next:

FOX 4 checked out the vacant home on Thursday and multiple windows were damaged, one clearly with a bullet marker from police.

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Also, outside the new build, cameras and a sign that says ‘No Trespassing’, in the middle of construction, are being built by Robbie Hale Homes. The builder told FOX 4 over the phone on Thursday, that Burnett isn't employed at the company, but confirmed he has been contracted out to mow lawns or provide security.

The suspect, Victor Burnet, was brought back to police headquarters. A quick search by police, and they learned he'd been convicted of sexual assault and therefore is not permitted by law to own a firearm.

Police say they found a shotgun and a stolen pistol in his truck.