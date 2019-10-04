Plano girl passes away after being seriously injured in 2016 crash

A young Plano girl who had undergone extensive medical treatment after being injured in a car wreck, even spending several months in a medically induced coma, has died.

Liberty Utley’s family released a statement on Facebook saying she passed away overnight Wednesday.

In 2016, Utley was in her family's car heading home after a day at the zoo and a trip to get ice cream.

Plano police say a truck driver rear-ended their car, leaving the then 7-year-old with severe traumatic brain injuries.

Liberty fought for several years, but she was never able to overcome her injuries.