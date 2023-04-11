Expand / Collapse search

Plano considers task force to help fix short-term rental problem

Plano
PLANO, Texas - City leaders in Plano hope a task force will help them decide what to do with short-term rentals.

Council members are looking for recommendations as they face growing calls to ban or regulate rentals through companies like Airbnb and VRBO.

A task force could work on things like public outreach and surveys to bring recommendations to the council.

Some Plano residents have urged leaders for months to take action on short-term rentals because of crime and other problems.

Others are urging the city not to ban the rentals.

"I don’t understand how the few hundred short-term rental owners in this city have more property rights than I do. I can’t fathom that that’s right. And I want it resolved," one resident told council members.

"We all pay a lot of property taxes here in Plano. We’ve worked hard all our lives. We chose to own a home in Plano not in an HOA and we should be able to use it as we see fit. Banning short-term rentals is an infringement on our personal freedoms, property rights, and future income," another resident said.

Council members once again did not make any decisions. 

They’re set to revisit the issue in a meeting on May 8. 