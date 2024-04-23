article

Pitbull, Megadeth and Imagine Dragons separately announced concert tours on Tuesday that are set to kick off later in 2024.

The year is shaping up to be one for the books with new music, but time will tell if any of the tours dominate the headlines like last year with Taylor Swift’s Eras and Beyonce’s Renaissance.

Here are the latest big name concert tours that have been announced:

Pitbull tour

Global superstar Pitbull announced his Party After Dark tour with special guest T-Pain, and also Lil John in select cities.

Pitbull’s 26-city tour kicks off in August in Virginia. See the dates here .

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26.

Megadeath tour

Megadeath announced its Destroy All Enemies tour with Mudwayne and All That Remains.

The metal band’s 33-city tour kicks off in August in Arkansas. See the dates here and ticket info here .

Imagine Dragons tour

Imagine Dragons have announced a new album and tour to accompany, "Loom."

The new album will be available June 28 with the new single "Eyes Closed" available now.

Their tour kicks off in July in New Jersey. See full dates here .

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26.

