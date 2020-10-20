Photographer sues Bevo’s owners over incident before 2019 Sugar Bowl

Bevo, the University of Texas mascot, could end up costing his owners and handlers cash in court.

A former Austin American-Statesman photographer is suing over a pregame incident from the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Bevo XV ripped through his enclosure and charged at Uga, the Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot. The photographer, Nick Wagner, was hit by one of Bevo's horns.

Wagner is suing for $200,000 to $1 million in damages, claiming the incident caused him to lose motion in his back.

Betty and John Baker, Bevo’s owners, and the Silver Spurs Alumni Association, which cares for Bevo, are listed as defendants.