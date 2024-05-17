Pelosi attacker David DePape sentenced to 30 years in prison

article

A federal judge on Friday sentenced David DePape, the man convicted of breaking into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco and attacking her husband, Paul, with a hammer, to 30 years in prison.

Before U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley handed down her decision, Nancy Pelosi asked the judge for a "very long" sentence.

"The Pelosi family couldn’t be prouder of their Pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case," Nancy Pelosi said in a statement afterward, adding that she wouldn't be commenting further.

Prosecutors had asked that DePape spend 40 years behind bars, saying that he had failed to take responsibility for his crimes and had not shown remorse. They also argued that his violent plot amounted to terrorism.

Prosecutors specifically pointed to a January 2023 phone call to KTVU reporter Amber Lee, during which he apologized to the American people, saying he should have come "better prepared" to the Pelosis’ home on the night of the attack.

"You’re welcome," he told the TV station. "The tree of liberty isn’t dying. It’s being killed, systematically and deliberately." He added, "The tree of liberty needs watering."

DePape’s attorneys, federal public defenders Jodi Linker and Angela Chuang, had requested a 14-year prison sentence, citing their client’s "abusive, long-term relationship with a partner who exploited his innate vulnerabilities and immersed him in a world of extreme beliefs where reality is not reality."

The U.S. Probation Office recommended 25 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

In 2023, a federal jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi in October 2022 was captured on police body camera video.

DaPape, 44, admitted to carrying out the attack on Oct. 28, and said his plan was to end what he viewed as government corruption.

DePape testified that his plan was to get Nancy Pelosi and other targets to admit to their corruption. He said he bludgeoned Paul Pelosi after realizing his larger plan might be unraveling.

A second trial in state court will start in the coming weeks.

In that case, DePape is facing charges in San Francisco Superior Court including attempted murder, residential burglary, seriously injuring an elder adult, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a public official’s family member.