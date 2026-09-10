Pedestrian severely injured after being struck by Dallas Police patrol car near Love Field

The Brief A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a Dallas Police Department patrol car near Dallas Love Field. Police said the officer was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who was walking in a dark area outside a designated crosswalk. The injured man is expected to survive, and the police department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.



A man was hospitalized late Wednesday after being struck by a Dallas Police Department patrol car near Dallas Love Field, authorities said.

DPD patrol car hits pedestrian

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. along Denton Drive. Police said the officer was on routine patrol, heading south on the roadway, when the vehicle hit a man who was walking on foot.

Investigators noted the area was dark at the time of the collision and that the pedestrian was not crossing along a designated crosswalk. The department stated the officer was unable to avoid the impact.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured man to a local hospital. Authorities confirmed his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.