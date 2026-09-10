Pedestrian severely injured after being struck by Dallas Police patrol car near Love Field
DALLAS - A man was hospitalized late Wednesday after being struck by a Dallas Police Department patrol car near Dallas Love Field, authorities said.
DPD patrol car hits pedestrian
What we know:
The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. along Denton Drive. Police said the officer was on routine patrol, heading south on the roadway, when the vehicle hit a man who was walking on foot.
Investigators noted the area was dark at the time of the collision and that the pedestrian was not crossing along a designated crosswalk. The department stated the officer was unable to avoid the impact.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured man to a local hospital. Authorities confirmed his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The Dallas Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.