Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-35E in Dallas
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DALLAS - One person is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 35E.
What we know:
The fatal accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the northbound side of the interstate near Oak Lawn Avenue.
Police said the driver took off after the crash. They are still searching for that person and the vehicle involved.
All lanes of traffic are back open following an early morning closure for the investigation.
What we don't know:
No details about the victim, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle were released.
Police are also still trying to determine what the victim was doing on the interstate.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the scene of the crash.