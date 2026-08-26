Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-35E in Dallas

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The Brief One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run crash on northbound I-35E near Oak Lawn Avenue. Police are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle involved after the driver fled the scene. The victim's identity, a suspect description, and why the pedestrian was on the interstate remain unknown.



One person is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 35E.

What we know:

The fatal accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the northbound side of the interstate near Oak Lawn Avenue.

Police said the driver took off after the crash. They are still searching for that person and the vehicle involved.

All lanes of traffic are back open following an early morning closure for the investigation.

What we don't know:

No details about the victim, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle were released.

Police are also still trying to determine what the victim was doing on the interstate.