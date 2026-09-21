Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Interstate 30 in Arlington

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The Brief A 32-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday night while attempting to walk across the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Arlington. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and faces no criminal charges. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.



A 32-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday night while trying to cross the busy lanes of Interstate 30 in Arlington, police said.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

The Arlington Police Department responded to the crash at 8:41 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Center Street.

Investigators determined that the man was trying to walk across the highway from south to north when he was hit by a westbound Chevrolet Malibu. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu stayed and cooperated with investigators. Police stated that no criminal charges have been filed.

The collision forced the temporary closure of all westbound lanes of I-30, with traffic diverted at the Center Street exit for about three hours while the department's crash investigators processed the scene.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Following the incident, the Arlington Police Department issued a public safety reminder urging pedestrians to never enter highway lanes, emphasizing that high vehicle speeds and long stopping distances make attempting to cross a freeway extremely dangerous. Officials noted that pedestrians should rely on designated crossings, sidewalks, and overpasses or underpasses.