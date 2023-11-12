Pearland authorities are on the scene after a shooting turned deadly on Sunday evening.

According to Chad Rogers, Pearland Police Public Information Officer, officers responded to Cole's Flea Market at 1014 North Main after reports of shots fired around 5:34 p.m.

Five people were found to be shot, three adults and two juveniles, Pearland authorities say. All five were taken to nearby hospitals, but one child has died from their injuries, according to Pearland PIO.

Police say the shooting took place in a section of the Flea Market, both inside and outside, near the booths.

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot, and a 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after being transported to the hospital. A 37-year-old man is believed to have been released from the hospital.

Initial reports from police say the shooting began after a disturbance between two people which escalated to shots being fired. The firearms used were handguns, and it's unclear how many were fired. The flea market was not targeted.

According to witness statements, 2 to 3 people may have fired their weapons. No arrests have been made.

Pearland police say the shooting is an active investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have seen something is asked to contact the Pearland Police tip-line at 281-997-5828.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.