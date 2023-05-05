An industrial plant fire continues to go up in flames in Deer Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the fire is at the Shell Deer Park chemical plant at 5900 SH-225 at East Beltway. Sheriff Gonzalez says the fire started from a heat exchange between two heavy gas oils as workers were conducting maintenance on a unit.

That's when, according to authorities, there was a leak that ignited shortly after. Officials added there was no explosion at the plant, only a fire.

Preliminary information revealed the item on fire is a hydro carbon, heavy gas, precursor to a heavy gas in diesel. The product is said to be being depressurized at this time.

The fire is reported to be diminishing and is contained, officials say.

We're told the total number of injuries was increased by officials in the latest update, nine contractors were injured. However, Shell officials said all nine were released after undergoing precautionary medical evaluations.

Air monitoring is ongoing, and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals.

There is currently no danger to the nearby community.

The cause of the fire will be the subject of a future investigation.

An Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park shared this statement:

"We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

No shelter in place has been advised at this time for the City of Deer Park, according to city officials.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has issued the following statement:

"My office has been in touch with the Office of Emergency Management, and we have also personally spoken with the plant manager at the facility that has been burning. In addition, the Fire Marshal and Harris County Pollution Control are on site, and we’ve been assured that the situation is under control. All employees at the facility have been accounted for. We urge people to avoid the area to make room for emergency response. There is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.



Our CAMP (Community Air Monitoring Program) dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly. Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed. As we learn more, we will be sure to share those updates.



We don’t know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out. Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also released a statement, "I am wishing a smooth and fast recovery for the people who were injured in today's fire in Deer Park. While we have determined that the incident is contained at this time, multiple county and partner agencies remain on scene. Harris County Pollution Control air monitoring readings are available at www.readyharris.org, and Harris County Fire Marshals Office will be conducting an investigation into the origin of the incident. I am grateful to our first responders who continue to work as the incident concludes."

We will continue to update this story as it develops.