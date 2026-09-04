Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-30 in Royse City for over 12 hours

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The Brief An overturned 18-wheeler on westbound I-30 near the Royse City Buc-ee's has closed the highway for over 12 hours. All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane remain shut down while heavy-duty tow trucks work to clear the big rig. Officials have not released a timeline for reopening, and the cause of the crash and injury details remain unknown.



An overturned 18-wheeler shut down a major North Texas highway for more than 12 hours overnight.

What we know:

The accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on the westbound side of Interstate 30 in Royse City near the Buc’ees.

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Royse City police said both westbound lanes of the freeway are still shut down, and one eastbound lane is also closed.

Several heavy-duty tow trucks were called in to remove the big rig from the roadway. They’ve been working for more than 12 hours.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road and the backup spans for several miles.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved. There’s also no word yet on injuries.

No timeline was given for the cleanup. Royse City Police said drivers should "expect significant delays for several hours."