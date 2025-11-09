One person found dead inside home after South Dallas house fire

article

A person was found dead inside a single-story home following a structure fire late Saturday night, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) reported.

Deadly Dallas House Fire

What we know:

DFR units were dispatched to a house fire in the 4000 block of Spring Ave. at 10:34 p.m. Arriving companies reported heavy fire conditions coming from the residence.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in just under an hour, declaring the fire out at 11:21 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, after the fire was extinguished the body of an unidentified person was found inside the house underneath debris from a partial roof collapse," DFR said in a statement.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas Police Department personnel secured the scene until the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office took possession of the body.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined pending a final ruling from the Medical Examiner's Office on the victim's cause of death.