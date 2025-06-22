One dead in Fort Worth wrong-way crash
I-35 north bound at the Berry St exit in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash on I-35 that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Fort Worth.
Fatal wrong-way crash
What we know:
According to police, the driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Berry Street exit.
The vehicle crashed into three other vehicles, according to police.
The driver was removed from the vehicle by the Fort Worth Fire Department.
One of the drivers of the three vehicles involved in the crash died from their injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the wrong-way driver or the person who died in the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.