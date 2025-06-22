One dead in Fort Worth wrong-way crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ I-35 north bound at the Berry St exit in Fort Worth.

The Brief One person died in a wrong-way crash on I-35 in Fort Worth early Sunday morning. The wrong-way driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes near the Berry Street exit and collided with three other vehicles. The identities of the wrong-way driver and the deceased have not yet been released by police.



The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash on I-35 that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Fort Worth.

Fatal wrong-way crash

What we know:

According to police, the driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Berry Street exit.

The vehicle crashed into three other vehicles, according to police.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by the Fort Worth Fire Department.

One of the drivers of the three vehicles involved in the crash died from their injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the wrong-way driver or the person who died in the crash.