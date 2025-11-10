One dead in Far North Dallas condo fire

article

The Brief A structure fire at the Willow Greene Condos on Meandering Way resulted in one fatality early Sunday morning. Firefighters knocked down heavy fire and smoke on the second floor/roof of the apartment building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Dallas Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the 17400 block of Meandering Way in Far North Dallas around midnight for a report of a fire.

Deadly Condo Fire

What we know:

When firefighters arrived at the Willow Greene Condos, they found a second floor apartment and the roof had heavy smoke.

More firefighters were called to the scene.

When they went into the apartment, they found one person inside the unit. That person was taken to the hospital where they died shortly after arriving.

The fire was knocked down and firefighters stayed on the scene to work on hotspots.

There is no word on how many units were affected by the fire.

Arson and homicide investigators were called to the scene, which is usual when there is a death in a fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.