One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie

One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie Sunday morning.

Grand Prairie fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the 2700 block of East IH-30 around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

A semi-truck was hit from behind by a Chevy Tahoe in slow-moving traffic near MacArthur, Grand Prairie police say. The Tahoe then hit a Honda passenger car.

The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The Tahoe driver was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, police say. They were also reportedly not wearing their seatbelt.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved were not released.