One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie

By
Published  November 2, 2025 7:49pm CST
Grand Prairie
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A driver was killed early Sunday after crashing into an 18-wheeler on I-30 in Grand Prairie.
    • Police say the Chevy Tahoe struck the semi from behind in slow-moving traffic, then hit another car.
    • The Tahoe’s driver died at the scene; others involved sustained minor or no injuries.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie Sunday morning.

Grand Prairie fatal crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the 2700 block of East IH-30 around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. 

A semi-truck was hit from behind by a Chevy Tahoe in slow-moving traffic near MacArthur, Grand Prairie police say. The Tahoe then hit a Honda passenger car. 

The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. 

The Tahoe driver was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, police say. They were also reportedly not wearing their seatbelt.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved were not released. 

The Source: Information in this report came from the Grand Prairie Police Department. 

