One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie Sunday morning.
Grand Prairie fatal crash
What we know:
The crash happened in the 2700 block of East IH-30 around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
A semi-truck was hit from behind by a Chevy Tahoe in slow-moving traffic near MacArthur, Grand Prairie police say. The Tahoe then hit a Honda passenger car.
The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The Tahoe driver was driving at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, police say. They were also reportedly not wearing their seatbelt.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved were not released.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Grand Prairie Police Department.