Off-duty paramedic, drivers save family and pets after Grapevine rollover crash

The Brief A North Texas couple and their two dogs escaped without serious injury after a hit-and-run crash flipped their truck on Highway 121 in Grapevine. Several drivers and an off-duty paramedic stopped at the scene to help rescue the couple and pull their loose dogs out of traffic. Grapevine police are searching for the driver of a red SUV who allegedly caused two separate hit-and-run crashes in the area before fleeing.



A North Texas couple is thanking the rescuers who came to their aid after their vehicle flipped on highway 121 in Grapevine.

They say the driver who hit them did not stick around, but other drivers did and helped get them and their two dogs to safety.

How the Grapevine Highway 121 crash happened

What we know:

When you see photos of the car, it’s incredible that no one was hurt, including the two dogs in the backseat. This photo captured the picturesque end of a wonderful family gathering at Lake Grapevine.

It was around 9:30 pm when Makenzie Koch and Kyle Bettencourt were driving back to their home in Weatherford. Their two golden retrievers, River and Riggins, were in the backseat as they were approaching the split off of Highway 360 and Highway 121.

Bettencourt says the next thing he knew his white Ford truck slammed into the median and rolled upside down in a grass area off the highway.

Good Samaritans and off-duty paramedics save family pets

Local perspective:

Koch and Bettencourt were able to unbuckle their seatbelts and get out of the car. That's when they saw both dogs had run off-river in the grass and riggins into oncoming traffic.

They also saw that they weren't alone. Two other vehicles stopped to help and call first responders.

"We were in the middle lane, just driving along and the next thing you know, I could feel kind of the back driver's side tire of my car just get smacked…," said Bettencourt.

"And it just truly felt like they truly were angels at that moment," said Koch.

One of the men was an off-duty paramedic. He was able to safely get Riggins off the highway, then checked the couple for injuries.

Dig deeper:

Both were whisked away to the hospital in an ambulance, walking away with bumps and bruises, then Koch realized she didn't get to say thank you.

"Those kinds of people, I know they don't need a thank you," she said.

She wanted to try, so she posted on social media and found the name of the off-duty paramedic and sent him a message.

FOX 4 also spoke with the man, who told us he wants to remain anonymous, but he's thankful everybody is OK.

Grapevine police investigate red SUV hit-and-run

Grapevine police told FOX 4 that two hit-and-run crashes were reported that night in the same area.

What they're saying:

"All we know so far is it's a red SUV that hit us and then they sort of lost control and hit another car," said Bettencourt.

While they hope the driver is caught, they're counting their blessings for the big things, and the little things. Like purple beads from Koch's grandmother, somehow still intact.

"She's our guardian angel, and we have no doubt that she was there with us that night," said Koch. "Trying to find the positive, no matter what you're walking through."

What's next:

In a conversation with Koch, she mentioned what she called "God moments" that happened before the crash, such as moving heavy items from the passenger seat floorboards to the back, and minutes before the crash, rolling up the back windows.