Student grocery store opens at high school in Fort Worth

A grocery store is now open at a high school in Fort Worth. It’s run by students for students. And in the process, it will help teach life skills while benefiting families in need.

The Thrive Market opened Wednesday morning on the O.D. Wyatt High School campus thanks to a grant from Texas Health Resources.

Several students will be responsible for operating the store and dozens more will have the opportunity to shop there free of charge.

"This is a great opportunity for our students," said Principal Armando Gallegos. "We’re very excited for the partnership that we were able to establish with Texas Health. They provided us with this grant opportunity and, of course, we jumped right on it."

Gallegos said the student workers will be responsible for everything from running inventory and stocking shelves to checking people out.

They all went through mandatory training in food handling and civil rights. They also received certifications to operate the store.

"This is going to allow them to use all the skills they’re learning but in a real-world setting so that we prepare them for their lives outside Fort Worth ISD," said Superintendent Angelica Ramsey.

More than 90% of the students at O.D. Wyatt are considered economically disadvantaged.

The students selected to benefit from the store will be given a specific dollar amount they can spend on groceries to take home to their families.

"It’s going to benefit their entire family," Gallegos said. "They’re going to be able to take all these items home without any charge. So, the fact that our school is economically disadvantaged, we were able to select certain students, but that number is going to keep growing. So right now, we’re going to start with 45 students but it’s going to be increasing on a monthly basis."

Texas Health Resources launched a similar program in the Sanger Independent School District in Denton County.

It’s now fundraising to open grocery stores on other school campuses where there is food insecurity or health challenges.