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NWS confirms EF-1 tornado near Rio Vista, baseball sized hail in Johnson County

By , and
Published  April 29, 2026 1:58pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4
Reported tornado leaves behind path of damage in NTX

Reported tornado leaves behind path of damage in NTX

Many communities across North Texas are waking up to significant storm damage after a tornado hit last night in Mineral Wells.

The Brief

    • The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds struck east of Rio Vista on Tuesday night; no major injuries were reported.
    • Baseball-sized hail caused significant damage to homes and vehicles, particularly in the Cresson area near the Johnson-Parker county line.
    • Survey teams are currently inspecting other areas of Johnson County to determine if additional tornadoes touched down during the storm.

RIO VISTA, Texas - A survey team from the National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one EF-1 tornado hit Johnson County.

The county is also cleaning up damage from hailstones the size of baseballs.

Johnson County Tornado

What we know:

According to the NWS, the twister on Tuesday night hit just east of Rio Vista with peak winds of 90 mph.

Thankfully, no major injuries were reported in the county.

What we don't know:

NWS survey teams are still assessing other possible tornadoes in Johnson County.

Featured

EF-2 tornado hit Mineral Wells, according to preliminary reports
article

EF-2 tornado hit Mineral Wells, according to preliminary reports

City officials in Mineral Wells are coordinating recovery efforts after a preliminary EF-2 tornado caused significant damage, resulting in five hospitalizations.

Baseball-Sized Hail

What we know:

Large hail also damaged homes and vehicles in the community of Cresson, near the Johnson County and Parker County line.

What they're saying:

Jessica Johnston said she and her sister watched the severe weather from inside their house. Both said that given the magnitude of the storm, they are feeling grateful to have made it through uninjured.

"It almost didn’t seem real like whenever it first started, the very first piece of hail was a huge piece. I’ve never seen that big of size before in my life and then it even got bigger after that. It was just horrible and everything blowing everywhere. It was just scary," Johnston said.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the National Weather Service

Severe WeatherJohnson CountyWeather