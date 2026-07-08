North Texas woman pleads guilty in unlicensed German Shepherd breeding facility case

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The Brief Hopkins County resident Kristine Hicks pleaded guilty to four federal wire fraud counts for running an unlicensed breeding facility named Giant German Shepherds. Prosecutors said Hicks sold unhealthy, mixed-breed dogs with fake AKC papers for thousands of dollars, including an aggressive dog sold to a disabled veteran. Over 140 dogs were rescued from "deplorable conditions" after an investigation into animal cruelty; Hicks now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.



A woman from Hopkins County has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a case involving an unlicensed German Shepherd breeding facility.

Law enforcement officials said she was selling German Shepherds for thousands of dollars and fraudulently claiming they were healthy, purebred, American Kennel Club-registered dogs.

In reality, most had questionable parentage, false papers, and health issues.

Hopkins County Unlicensed Breeder

What's new:

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, Kristine Hicks pleaded guilty last Wednesday to four counts of wire fraud.

The backstory:

Hicks is a 51-year-old resident of Cumby, which is located about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas in Hopkins County.

Federal prosecutors said she was operating an unlicensed breeding facility named Giant German Shepherds, selling dogs for thousands of dollars after telling buyers they were healthy, purebred, AKC-registered animals with the perfect temperament for life as a family pet or service animal.

In reality, prosecutors said many of the dogs had questionable parentage and false paperwork. Some were of mixed breeds or randomly sourced litters. Others had diseases or were unhealthy.

One dog that was sold to a paralyzed, bedridden, disabled veteran ended up being so aggressive that he drew blood several times, according to the indictment.

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Dig deeper:

The investigation into Hicks’ breeding facility began in December after authorities got a tip about a video posted on social media. In the video, Hicks allegedly shoots and kills a dog that was tied to a tree.

The indictment also states the animals at her facility were being kept in "deplorable conditions." They received emergency care for "starvation, parasite-related illnesses, lack of veterinary care and immunizations, and inadequate shelter from environmental exposure."

Nearly 90 dogs were surrendered to animal care agencies during the course of the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The depraved indifference to animal suffering we witnessed in this case was shocking," said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. "My office will continue to advocate for the victims who were defrauded by the defendant as well as the animals who suffered, and often died, in cruel conditions. The concerned citizens who brought this to light are to be commended along with the amazing animal rescue organizations who worked so hard to assist in caring for the animals, most especially Big Dog Ranch Rescue."

"This fraudulent, unlicensed dog breeder subjected dogs to grotesque cruelty, keeping a kill pit at her facility," said U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspector General John Walk. "I am proud of the USDA OIG agents who rescued 143 dogs and brought swift justice to this unconscionable crime."

What's next:

Hicks now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.