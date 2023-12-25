North Texas nonprofits, volunteers spend Christmas Day giving back to those in need

Organizations responded to the need for food, as well as good cheer on Monday.

On Christmas Day, multiple nonprofits and churches gave away hot meals and toys to children.

Christian Center of Fort Worth

"Santaland is set up over here, so once they eat they can take their children over to Santaland. Also at Santaland are groceries," said Steve Vanzant, the lead pastor of Christian Center of Fort Worth.

Pastor Vanzant shared why his church holds the meal sharing and toy giveaway event each year.

The day began with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving on a Haltom City fire truck. They gave out free gifts to every child in attendance.

"The community, in my opinion, the whole business, if you will, of church is to help and serve other people, love and serve them," said Vanzant.

The church usually serves between 800 and 1,200 people.

"We have kids that were little back in the day that are now bringing their littles, that have grown into this. So it’s become like a family tradition," the pastor said.

Dallas 24 Hour Club

Over at the Dallas 24 Hour Club, which is a home for drug and alochol addiction recovery, organziers fed residents and the public. More than 300 people received food on Monday.

The Dallas 24 Hour Club has been in East Dallas for more than 50 years and works in transitional living with people in addiction recovery.

The line cook for the organization used to be a resident and says it means a lot to be around people who have become like family on Christmas Day.

"It means a lot to me to see this go down," said CJ Morgan. "I was addicted for many years and I spent a lot of time without family. Being able to come to the 24, and be surrounded by a community of people who are working toward something greater means a whole lot to me."

"I went through the program and I’ve been sober 4 years now, a little over 4 years," said volunteer Steven Crissey. "Now my place here is coming here and giving back. I sponsor a bunch of guys here. It’s kind of my home."

Crissey calls it a brotherhood.

"You go through this and then the kicker is that you’ve got to help other people. It’s not that you have to, but God puts that in your heart to help," he said.

Wise Up Foundation

This year is the Wise Up Foundation's third year serving veterans in need.

They took part in the "Hot Meals for Vets" event at Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas.

"Our main objective is to give back as much as we can. Spread light, spread love and joy," said Daniel Wise, the owner of the Wise Up Foundation.

Wise founded the organization with his two brothers.

He played in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.

"Our volunteers are crucial. They come out here every day. They’re here. They work either as social workers at the veterans hospital or they’re part of this Homeless Veterans Service of Dallas,"

They had 30 to 40 volunteers Monday.